Best Year Long Prepaid Plans from Jio, Vi, Airtel and BSNL

Telecom operators in India provide a variety of prepaid plans for their users suitable for their needs. Some plans offer high data while some offer longer validity. Some plans might be comparatively cheaper while some plans could be expensive but offer amazing added benefits such as an OTT subscription. For the users who are looking to commit to a long-term plan, telcos also offer a yearlong plan apart from the usual monthly, two-month and three-month packs. The yearlong plans usually have a validity period of 365 days and mentioned below are some of the yearly prepaid plans offered by the three private telcos in India – Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea or Vi and Bharti Airtel.

Reliance Jio Yearly Plans

India’s leading telco has three yearlong prepaid plans to offer to its subscribers. The first plan on the list comes at a price tag of Rs 2,879 and offers 2GB of data per day for the validity period of 365 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The next plan on the list is similar but comes with OTT benefits. Jio offers a Rs 3,119 plan that offers 2GB of data a day for 365 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS. The plan also offers 10GB of additional data along with an annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

The next on the list is a higher-priced plan with more data benefits. At the cost of Rs 4,199, Jio offers 3GB of data each day for a validity period of 365 days. The plan comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day as well. In addition to this, Jio is currently offering a ‘Happy New Year’ Plan for 365 days at a price tag of Rs 2,545. The company claims that the usual validity for the plan is 336 days. The plan offers 1.5GB/day along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. All these plans from Jio also offer access to Jio applications such as Jio TV, Jio Cinema and more.

Vodafone Idea or Vi Annual Plans

Vi also offers three yearlong prepaid plans to its users but the benefits of these plans are very different from Reliance Jio. The first plan on the list is comparatively affordable but has lesser data benefits. The plan comes at a price tag of Rs 1,799 and offers a total of 24GB of data along with unlimited calls and a total of 3600 SMS. The validity period is for 365 days and the plan comes with access to Vi Movies and TV.

The other two plans are daily data plans. The first is priced at Rs 2,899 while the other is priced at Rs 3,099. Both of these plans offer 1.5GB of data a day along with truly unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS a day. The only difference is that the Rs 3,099 plan comes with access to an annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. In addition to this, both these plans offer a “Binge All Night” feature which allows users to use unlimited internet from 12 midnight to 6 am. Users can also take over their unused data from Monday to Friday to Saturday and Sunday which is called the “Weekend Roll Over” benefit. In addition to this, users also get 2GB of data backup every month at no extra cost.

Bharti Airtel Long-Term Plans

Bharti Airtel also offers similar yearlong plans as Vi but has slight variations in data benefits and pricing. The first plan is quite identical to Vi as it comes with a price tag of Rs 1,799 and offers a total of 24GB of data along with unlimited calls and a total of 3600 SMS for 365 days. The other two plans are daily data plans. The first is priced at Rs 2,999 while the other is priced at Rs 3,359. Both of these plans offer 2GB of data a day along with truly unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS a day. The only difference is that the Rs 3,599 plan comes with access to an annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from these, all the plans from Bharti Airtel offer a monthly free trial for mobile edition Amazon Prime Video (available once per user) along with access to Wynk Music, Shaw Academy, Free Hellotunes and more.