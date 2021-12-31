Bharti Airtel Didn’t Discontinue Rs 699 Plan After All

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country, hasn’t discontinued the Rs 699 prepaid plan after all. For the unaware, this is the only plan in the offerings combined from all the telcos that provide users with an Amazon Prime membership. Yes, there are prepaid plans from Airtel that bundle in a free month of Amazon Prime Video Mobile edition, but that’s not a Prime subscription. An Amazon Prime membership offers you access to all the applications of Amazon, such as Audible, Prime Music, Prime Video, and more.

Why Would Bharti Airtel Have Discontinued the Rs 699 Prepaid Plan

The thing worth noting here is that Amazon had raised the price of Prime subscription for users in India from December 14, 2021. The new tariffs had jumped to Rs 179 per month, Rs 459 for a quarter, and Rs 1499 for a year.

When Disney+ Hotstar changed the prices, the telcos had revised their Hotstar bundled plans. In the same way, if Amazon Prime subscription was getting expensive, it would have been natural for Airtel to discontinue the Rs 699 plan and bring it back with a higher price. However, Airtel is still offering the Rs 699 prepaid plan with the same benefits.

With the Rs 699 plan, users get 3GB of daily data for 56 days, along with truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. As mentioned above, there’s an Amazon Prime membership included as well. There are other Airtel Thanks benefits bundled such as Apollo 24 | 7 Circle, free online classes with Shaw Academy, FASTag cashback of Rs 100, Free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

If you have ever thought about getting an Amazon Prime membership from your prepaid plan, you can go for the Rs 699 prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel without any worries. No other telecom operator in India provides its users with such a prepaid plan. There are multiple Disney+ Hotstar plans available as well.