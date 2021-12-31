BSNL, Jio Providing New Offers on Annual Plans

With the year 2021 ending and the new year is about to begin, it is time for some offers on annual plans. BSNL and Reliance Jio are the two telecom service providers offering validity extensions on their yearly plans.

The subscribers recharging for the Rs 2399 prepaid plan of BSNL before December 31, 2021, can get an extended validity of up to 425 days instead of the usual 365 days. This BSNL annual plan offers unlimited internet capped at 3GB per day for the users, along with 100 SMS a day, free voice calls to any network across India and a subscription to BSNL Tunes and Eros Now content. Post per day data limit of 3GB, the internet speed will get reduced to 80 Kbps.

Reliance Jio’s annual prepaid plan at Rs 2545, which gave 336 days validity, now gives 29 days additional validity for its subscribers. Dubbed as Jio New Year Offer, this Jio prepaid offer will be available only till January 2, 2022, and the subscriber will have to recharge prior to the date to grab the offer. In terms of benefits, Jio prepaid plan at Rs 2545 offers 1.5GB daily data and unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The subscriber can get free access to JioCinema and JioTV in terms of streaming benefits. The total data limit of the plan is 504GB. Post quota, the speed will get reduced to 64 Kbps.

Other Jio Annual Prepaid Plans

Another annual prepaid plan for Jio at Rs 1559 hasn’t changed in terms of benefits. The plan continues to provide a total of 24 GB of data, unlimited voice and 3600 text messages for 336 days. The subscription to JioCinema, JioTV, JioCloud and JioSecurity are the additional benefits.

Jio has two more annual plans, at Rs 3119 and Rs 4199, offering 2GB data/day and 3GB data/day for 365 days. While Jio 2GB/day data pack is capped at a total data limit of 740GB, Rs 4199 3GB/day data plan is capped at 1095GB in total. After the daily data quota, the internet speed of both plans will get reduced to 64 Kbps.

Other BSNL Annual Prepaid Plans

Besides the Rs 2399 plan, BSNL offers a 365 days data plan at Rs 1498, offering unlimited data with speed reduced to 40Kbps after 2GB per day. There is a total cap of yearly 24GB for the plan. Similar to other plans, BSNL offers free outgoing calls and 100 SMS per day with the plan.

The next annual plan available for BSNL subscribers is at Rs 1,999, including 500GB of data and 100GB of additional data, after which the speed will drop to 80 Kbps. It also allows subscribers to make unlimited voice calls to any network. The package includes 100 SMS per day and a 365 days subscription to the Eros Now OTT service.