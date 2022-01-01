Vodafone Idea Has Better Offers than Jio, Airtel in 2022

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has been trying to scoop up subscriber and revenue market share from its rivals, including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. While the telco is often looked at as piggybacking on Airtel’s moves, for example, the recent tariff hikes and the structure of its prepaid plans, there’s no denying that its prepaid offers are better than what Jio and Airtel provide in 2022. If you are not aware of the offers provided by Vodafone Idea in the prepaid segment, it is high time you expand your horizon and look beyond Jio and Airtel this new year.

Vodafone Idea Provides These Unique Benefits

In 2021, Vodafone Idea had rebranded its additional offers provided with prepaid plans to ‘Vi Hero Unlimited’. After the tariff hikes, the telco added another offer that would come bundled with Vi Hero Unlimited.

The first unique offer and one that was recently added by the telco is ‘Data Delights’. This is an offer that will provide the users with 2GB of emergency data every month that can be redeemed by the user as 1GB in a day two times. Every month, the data is reset for the users.

The second unique offer is the Weekend Data Rollover offer. With the Weekend Data Rollover offer, consumers can use all of their leftover fair-usage-policy (FUP) data from the weekdays on the weekends. The weekdays here comprise Monday to Friday, while the Weekends are Saturday and Sunday. Note that the leftover data from a particular week can’t be rolled over to the next week.

The third unique offer is the Binge All Night offer. This is an exceptional offer that allows users to consume unlimited amounts of high-speed data between 12 AM and 6 AM every night. The data consumed at this hour of the day won’t affect the user’s FUP data for the day.

Further, with most of its plans, Vi also offers Vi Movies & TV benefit, which is an over-the-top (OTT) offering of Vodafone Idea itself. These benefits are available on prepaid plans starting at a denomination of Rs 299 and above.