Major Apple Products That May Arrive in 2022

2022 is finally here and Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is all set to add multiple exciting devices to its portfolio. One can expect Apple to launch various products this year which includes the very first iPhone without a notch, a completely redesigned MacBook Air, a larger iMac with mini-LED display and Apple silicon chip and also the long-awaited and first wearable since Apple Watch – the rumoured Apple AR/VR headset. Mentioned below are some of the products and their details which Apple might be launching in 2022.

iPhone 14

Like every year, Apple will be launching its flagship iPhone lineup and if the rumours are to be believed, 2022 could be the first time when the iPhone will be launched with a notch-free display. The device is expected to feature a hole-punch cut out for the camera and it is expected that the lineup will include four iPhone devices, however, Apple is most probably going to axe out its iPhone mini variant. It is expected that the iPhone 14 series is expected to feature an A16 chip which will offer more power and efficiency. The smartphones could also feature powerful X65 5G chips from Qualcomm for faster connectivity and up to 2TB of onboard storage.

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple might be bringing in new health features along with Apple Watch Series 8 as its predecessor didn’t come with any new updates. New health features are expected to include blood glucose monitoring, blood pressure measurements, temperature sensing and more. It has also been earlier reported that the company could launch a rugged version of the device made for athletes, hikers or anybody who uses the watch in extreme conditions.

iPhone SE

Apple is rumoured to be launching a newer version of the iPhone SE in 2022 which will have the same design as the current iPhone SE. The device will have a 4.7-inch display and Touch-ID Home Display button which came with the older designs. The device is expected to feature an A14 or A15 chipset and a 5G modem and it could probably be the most affordable 5G device available in the market. Although there are no changes in the size of smartphones, Apple is still expected to call the new device – iPhone SE Plus.

MacBook Air

In addition to this, Apple is also working on introducing a completely redesigned MacBook Air in 2022 which might be the biggest refurbishment the product has ever received. The new version of MacBook Air is being speculated to come with a new design language and an M2 chipset. The new MacBook Air is expected to be much thinner and lighter and will take design inspirations from 24-inch iMac.