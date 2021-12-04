iPhone 14 Could Come With 3nm A16 Processor

Apple Inc’s chip supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd (TSMC) has begun to test its 3nm chipset, which could be an indication of it getting introduced in next year’s Apple iPhone 14. The supplier may be on track to mass-produce the 3nm chipsets, DigiTimes reported.

The report, citing industry sources, said that the trial production of the 3nm chipsets is underway, solving all teething problems in kickstarting the production. However, there is no confirmation from TSMC on the reports. The supplier, however, revealed in its quarterly earnings call last April that the tapeouts of the 3nm chips might arrive in Q4 2021.

Considering that the suppliers usually take at least a year between the low-yield risk production and mass production or the shipping of chips to smartphone makers, the 3nm chipset is not likely to be ready for assembly before Q2 2022.

Some reports speculated early that the 3nm chipsets would arrive on one flagship Apple product – iPhone, iPad or Mac – in 2023. Apple introduced the 5nm chipset in iPhone 12, while the iPhone 13 uses the same process. In case if the mass production is not completed as reported, Apple may have to proceed with the 5nm on its next A16 chipset that will power the iPhone 14.

TSMC is now a globally valued chip manufacturer, especially for US-based chip giants like Nvidia Corporation and Intel Corporation. It supplies to almost all fabless semiconductor companies such as Apple, Qualcomm, Advanced Micro Devices, and Broadcom Inc. Apple is TSMC’s largest client. According to Digitimes, with its chip orders for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, Apple accounts for more than 20% of the foundry’s total wafer revenue.

TSMC focuses on producing power-efficient, sleek chips to power new-age technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other 5G.

Secondary slider screen in iPhone 14 design

If to remember a trailer design unveiled by ConceptsiPhone at the end of November, Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro devices are likely to feature a secondary slider screen and an air charge technology. The design showed a slider from the top, enabling the user to hold the device horizontally and use the lower screen as a keyboard or in-game controls. Additionally, the provision will provide better space to keep two active applications open simultaneously. Air charge technology will help power the phone without cables and charging stands. However, all these features remain as speculations until the tech giant reveals them on its official handles.