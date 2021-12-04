DoT Secretary Says 6G Will Converge Satcom and Terrestrial Networks

K Rajaraman, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), said that 6G would enable the convergence of satellite communications (satcom) and terrestrial networks. According to the secretary, this would change the way machines and people interact in the future. As per an ET Telecom report, Rajaraman said that 6G would unlock greater opportunities for the country and also help with bridging the digital divide that prevails in India.

At the same time, Rajaraman cautioned all the stakeholders in the industry to proceed with caution as people who are already left out of the digital world should not be pushed away farther as the new technologies come in.

6G to Serve as a Convergence Platform for Satcom and Terrestrial Networks

According to Rajaraman, the convergence of satcom and terrestrial networks is going to play a huge role in shifting the paradigm in machine-human interactions. It would propel and enable nationwide mobile and broadband connectivity.

But the new technologies are also a challenge at the same time. There’s a large part of India that hasn’t adapted to the digital lifestyle. Thus, it would be important for all the stakeholders in the tech and communications industry to ensure that everyone has access to digital connectivity in the same manner.

Rajaraman noted that in the immediate term, 5G is going to play a crucial role in evolving the tech industry. 5G would pave the way for bringing new use-cases to life that can lead to the proliferation of fintech solutions in the Indian as well as global markets. 5G can also drive up local production of systems and products.

The 5G spectrum auctions in India are likely to take place in the quarter ending June 2022. Rajaram further said that the satcom industry could bring in multiple opportunities for India as the space sector can deliver affordable and accessible financial products to people living in remote parts of the country or who belong to low-income groups.