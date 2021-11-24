India Will Launch 6G by 2023 End or 2024: Vaishnaw

While India hasn’t launched 5G, the country is already gearing up for 6G. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Communication, said that India will get indigenously developed 6G technology by the end of 2023 or by 2024. Vaishnaw was speaking at a webinar organised by the Financial Times and The New Indian Express. The minister confirmed that the requisite permissions have already been provided to the engineers and the scientists to work on the technology.

6G Will Have India Designed Software, Homegrown Telecom Equipment

Vaishnaw said that India is heading towards self-designed telecom software and homegrown telecom equipment for 6G. The made in India products for 6G networks can also be exported globally.

Not just 6G, but Vaishnaw said that homegrown 5G is also in the cards in the same manner. Vaishnaw again said that the 5G spectrum auctions are likely to take place in the first quarter of FY23.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is already working on the consultation process for the 5G spectrum. The regulator is expected to finish the process by the end of February or March. Even the telecom operators had sought the extension of the 5G trial period and have been granted additional time until March 31, 2021.

Vaishnaw pointed that a lot of stress has been lifted from the telecom sector of India. This is mainly due to the relief measures announced by the government in September. The minister further said that the government is working on another set of reforms, and it will be out in the next three to four months.

For the unaware, in the first set of reforms, the government allowed the telecom operators to defer the spectrum and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liabilities for the next four years. The next set of reforms would further strengthen the industry. The government has further allowed 100% FDI under automatic route.