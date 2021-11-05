India Ensuring It Takes Lead in 6G

India is yet to see the rollout of live commercial 5G networks. However, the government has already started focusing on 6G as well. According to an ET Telecom report, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has formed a new forum or committee that will focus on 6G. The forum will be headed by the telecom secretary K Rajaraman. The job of this forum will be to create a roadmap for pre-standardisation, research & development (R&D), development of products and applications, and more for 6G technology.

India Should Take Lead With 6G Space, Create IPR, Says DoT

A memorandum from the DoT said that India should take the lead with 6G and create Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), standardise, run pilots, create regulations, test the technology and then supply it at a global scale as well.

This is an ambitious project from the government and one that will take a lot of time to see any success. 6G is far and might only arrive by the end of this decade. At present, India is eyeing to rollout 5G networks.

Some of the multinational companies (MNCs), including LG, Huawei, and Samsung, have already started working on the 6G technology. It will be one step above 5G and will completely change society and the way it communicates.

Even 5G will bring a lot of changes in the way people interact with daily technologies and gadgets. The telcos are currently in the testing phase with 5G. The spectrum auctions for 5G airwaves is expected to take place during the last quarter of FY22 (January - March 2022).

This is certainly a good move from the government. It will ensure that India is already ahead of multiple major nations when it comes to 6G testing and network rollout. One of the best things would be if India could manufacture and standardise 6G products before any other nation. It will definitely be a big win and would boost India’s economy.