Gaming Series Redmi K50 Reportedly Slated to Launch in Q1 2022

Xiaomi’s Redmi K40 series may get a successor soon, recent leaks reveal. According to the tipster @DigitalChatStation, the Xiaomi Redmi K50 series will debut next year. The series may first see the light in China by the end of February. The series could feature around four handsets with different processors — Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Snapdragon 870, MediaTek Dimensity 7000, and Dimensity 9000.

Expected features of Xiaomi Redmi K50 Phones

There were already leaks that said the Xiaomi Redmi K50 series would boot MIUI 13 straight out of the box. The MIUI 13 is all set to debut this month, and hence, the chances of Xiaomi Redmi K50 is more likely. The phones may get Android 12-based MIUI, or Android 11-based MIUI is yet to be seen.

Two phones in the Redmi K50 series may carry the codenames – Matisse and Rubens. With Matisse powering Dimensity 9000 SoC, the much-rumoured gaming model. This gaming smartphone will come with either 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate screen. The phone may further feature an OLED screen that will double up as an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security. The expected optics is a 64MP quad-camera system, and it may have some cooling mechanism considering that it is a gaming phone. The chances are that the gaming phone could be named as Redmi K50 Gaming Pro model.

Xiaomi may launch a standard gaming model phone other than Matisse, which is Rubens. Powered by Dimensity 7000 chipset, the smartphone may feature a 64MP triple camera setup and cooling mechanism similar to Matisse’s Gaming Pro model.

The tipster has not revealed any details regarding the Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered K50 models.

The Redmi K40, which has already launched, runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and runs on Android 11 out of the box. It has a 4520mAh battery inside and a triple-camera setup at the rear, where the primary sensor is a 48MP lens paired with an 8MP sensor and a 5MP sensor.