Vivo Might Bring a Smartphone With Expandable Display

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo might bring a smartphone with an expandable display in the future. It is possible because of the patent application that the company has filed at the World Intellectual Property Organisation.

According to 91mobiles, the patent was filed back in May 2021 and was published on December 2, 2021. The patent images shared by the publication suggest that the smartphone that Vivo is working on could have an expandable display.

As per the images, the display could be enlarged by expanding the camera side of the body sidewards. This is not the newest technology or concept. Oppo has already shown what it can do with expandable displays. But it is interesting nonetheless because expandable displays are still not a common thing. Even Oppo hasn’t launched a commercial device in the market with an expandable display but only demoed what it can do with it.

Reading Documents, Watching Videos, Everything Might be More Fun With Vivo’s Expected Smartphone With Expandable Display

People who like to do almost everything on their smartphones, including tasks such as reading documents, watching videos, recording clips for video editing, and more, will find this expected Vivo device very cool.

The patent details shared by 91Mobiles suggest that mostly the expandable screen would open through an automatic trigger. But the company might also allow the consumers to open the additional screen manually whenever they want.

According to the patented design, the USB Type-C port is on the side of the body while the speaker grille is at the top. The smartphone also has a punch-hole cut-out housing the selfie camera on the top right of the screen.

There’s no timeline for the launch of the smartphone. This is because its patent was published only now and there have been no official talks about the device by the company. But since there’s competition, smartphone companies would want to fast-track the process to be the first to launch a smartphone with an expandable display.