Vivo V23 Series Expects an India Launch in December

The new Vivo V23 is rumoured to feature a new processor and better camera set-up, but houses features similar to that of Vivo V21 5G smartphone.

  • Vivo launched Vivo V23e 5G in Vietnam last month.
  • Vivo V23 smartphone may have two more variants -- Vivo V23e and Vivo V23 Pro.
  • It may house features similar to that of Vivo V21 smartphone.

Vivo V23 5G may launch in India later this month. The new Vivo smartphone resembles Vivo V21 5G in many features, but with a better processor and an enhanced camera. According to 91mobiles, the smartphone may comprise a 6.44-inch full HD AMOLED display, a 64MP camera in a triple set-up and Octacore MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The company may reveal two more variants alongside – Vivo V23e and Vivo V23 Pro. The report has cited tipster Yogesh Brar as the source.

Vivo launched Vivo V23e 5G in Vietnam last month, clearly indicating that it is open for launch worldwide. In Thailand, Vivo V23e 5G smartphone is said to house a 6.44-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, 44MP selfie snapper, 50MP triple cameras, and Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box.

Vivo V23 5G Specs Expected

As Vivo V23 5G features are said to be similar to that of the Vivo V21 handset, let’s take a look at Vivo V21 specs.

Vivo V21 5G smartphone sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, HDR 10+ support and SGS display certification. The display has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The fingerprint sensor is housed within the display.

The smartphone’s 44MP selfie camera brags of optical image stabilization which usually comes for rear camera modules on premium handsets. The feature enables the user to click shake-free videos while shooting VLOGS. It has a triple camera set-up with a 64MP primary sensor clubbed with an 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro shooter in the rear.

Vivo V21 5G handset runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC with 8GB RAM. For a better multitasking capability, the Vivo smartphone also gets the extended RAM that is said to use up to 3GB of ROM as virtual RAM. The storage option extends up to 256GB. The device runs on a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging.

