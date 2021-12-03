BSNL Subscriber Base Might Expand Soon, Here’s Why

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) might soon add millions of new users into its subscriber base. The primary driver behind this would be the tariff hikes that the private telecom operators have implemented on their prepaid plans. After a 20% to 25% tariff hike on most of the popular prepaid plans in the market from all the operators, BSNL’s prepaid plans are cheaper by a long margin. However, BSNL doesn’t have a 4G network PAN-India as all the private operators do.

BSNL Prepaid Plans Are Very Cheap

BSNL’s prepaid plans are very cheap compared to what the private telecom operators are offering. But, there’s one thing that needs to be understood. BSNL might not have the capacity to onboard millions of customers if they come toward its way as it doesn’t have 4G services yet.

Many users might switch their secondary SIM card to BSNL. This is because, with the tariff hikes, the plans of the private operators have become too expensive for many to recharge with for their secondary SIM card. While at the same time, BSNL is offering way cheaper plans with attractive benefits.

This might help BSNL a lot with its 4G plans in the future. If the telco has a large subscriber base already, it can get its investment back on 4G faster than it would have thought.

A recent PTI report highlights that BSNL will launch 4G PAN-India by September 2022. The telco hasn’t added new subscribers in a long time. But the following months should change that as many users might port out to BSNL for their secondary SIM.

BSNL offers multiple prepaid plans that are really good for voice calling purpose. In the future, as the telco launches 4G services, it would also become a strong contender for being the primary SIM card in a user’s smartphone because of the lower tariffs. BSNL hasn’t hinted anything about prepaid tariff hikes yet. The telco might benefit a lot because of that.