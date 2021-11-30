Oppo Reno 7 Series Leaked Prices for India and Other Details



The upcoming flagship from Oppo – Oppo Reno 7 series was launched in China recently after a long span of rumours and speculations. Oppo Reno 7 series includes three devices –Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro and for the first time replacing Reno 7 Pro+, Oppo Reno 7 SE. The launch of the devices in China has provided an idea for the price range when the series is launched in India. It has been recently revealed by a report that Oppo Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro will launch in India in the month of January and for unknown reasons Oppo Reno 7 SE might not launch in India.

Price and Other Devices to be Launched

The recent rumours have not only given the idea about the launch of the devices but also its price range. It is being anticipated that Oppo Reno 7 is going to be priced between Rs 28,000 to Rs 31,000 depending on the different variants of the devices. On the other hand, Oppo Reno 7 Pro is expected to cost between Rs 41,000 to Rs 43,000.

Moreover, the rumours have also suggested that along with Reno 7 series, the company is also going to launch a brand-new pair of truly wireless earbuds in the country which will be priced at a similar range as Enco X currently priced at Rs 9,999. In addition to this, it is being speculated that along with the earbuds and two models of the Reno 7 series, the makers could also launch the Watch Free in India.

Recalling the Specifications

The specification details of the device were reported earlier as well as the devices are all set to come with much powerful MediaTek and Qualcomm processors. The Oppo Reno 7 will feature a 6.43 inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate and a maximum touch sampling rate of 180Hz. On the other hand, Oppo Reno 7 Pro has a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It also includes a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Reno 7 Pro uses the latest chipset from MediaTek – MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MAX while with Oppo Reno 7 model, makers have gone for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset. Both the devices will operate on Android 11 ColorOS 12 and are backed by a 4500mAh battery; however, Reno 7 uses a 60W fast charging technology whereas Reno 7 Pro comes with a 65W fast charge technology.

The camera module for Reno 7 includes a triple rear camera setup which features a 64MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera and the selfie snapper is a 32MP camera. The top model Reno 7 Pro, however, has a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, also used on Find X3 Pro, a wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera. It also has a 32MP selfie camera.