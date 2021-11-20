Apple Watch Series 8 May Continue with the Curved Design as Leaks Suggest

September of 2021 marked the launch of the Apple Watch Series 7 about which the predictions were made that the wearable would have a boxy design just like the iPhone 12. However, as it turned out the rumors were false and the Apple Watch Series 7 had exactly the same body design as its prequel except for the fact that the screen size was changed to 45mm from the earlier version’s 41mm. Now for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8, sources were expecting that this time around the device will have a boxy design and the latest reports suggest that tipsters might be wrong once again.

The Details on Apple Watch Series 8

The latest renders were released by LeaksApplePro using Computer-Aided Technology or CAD and images have also leaked which suggests that Apple Watch Series 8 might have the same design recycled as its previous version apart from a few minimal changes. One change that might may happen in the upcoming version is the speaker grille. The rendered images suggest that the speaker grille might be split into two instead of one longer version and the two speaker grills might be on top of each other.

Even though these renders are just generated images and there’s no certainty on its accuracy, it won’t be a surprise if Apple doesn’t incorporate the flat-edged design on its wearable instead of the curved design, whether on the upcoming design or in any designs in the future.

Talking about the other aspects of the Apple Watch Series 8, it is expected that the display size of the device may get increased once again just as in previous versions. Another major upgrade that the watch may witness in terms of its functional capacity is the addition of a blood glucose monitor which will give users the option to keep a check on the blood glucose levels in the body. If this sensor upgrade is indeed included in the upcoming watch from Apple, it will act as a boon to diabetic patients around the world who currently rely on invasive methods to measure their blood-sugar levels and these methods are both costly and painful. It is also rumored that the device will include a body temperature scanner, a fertility sensor, and improvements to the ECG and sleep tracking sensors.