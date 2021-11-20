Google Chrome’s Newly Released Beta Version Gets Important Privacy Update

The past week marked the launch of Chrome 96 by Google and the company also released the Chrome 97 Beta version along with the former. The newly released Beta version has seen an upgrade in Privacy and Security settings in regards to the user data a particular site can hold. This new update basically allows user to delete all their personal data from a certain website. This gives users much better control over their privacy while surfing on Google Chrome.

Better Control Over Privacy

For the users who want to delete their personal data from a particular website, all they need to do is go to the Settings option on Chrome and then click on Privacy and Security following which they need to go to Site Settings. Under Site Settings, they need to click on View permission and data stored across files which will navigate them to chrome://settings/content/all.

The company has also informed that it is going to remove the controls that are more granular. Developers would still be able to delete cookies that they can access from DevTools. Users with this access can remove the cookies by going to the Settings option and then clicking on the Privacy and Security option. Under which they can go to Cookies and other site data and then see all cookies and site data.

Google’s Theodore Olsauskas-Warren in a blog post said that the move to simplify the granular controls from the settings option in Chrome will create a convenient experience for the users. He added that the ability to get rid of individual cookies can affect the user’s experience on the website as it may temper the implementation details of the site. He further said that even users with knowledge and capability are at risk of compromising their privacy protection in case they misunderstand the purpose of the cookie.

Users browsing on the M48 or the earlier version of Chrome will no longer be able to sync their data with the upcoming update on the browser. The sync feature helps users to access their stored data when they browse on multiple devices using their Google account.