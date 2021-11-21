Vodafone Idea Postpaid Plans for High-End Users

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers a ton of postpaid plans for users across different income domains. While most of the telecom service consumers in India purchase prepaid plans, there are some who use postpaid services. There are some really unique and strong postpaid offerings in the plans portfolio of Vodafone Idea that high-end users can enjoy. Vi has classified its top and premium postpaid plans as REDX offerings. Let’s take a look at what Vi offers under its REDX portfolio.

Vodafone Idea REDX Postpaid Plans

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers a total of three REDX postpaid plans to customers. These postpaid plans cost Rs 1099, Rs 1699, and Rs 2299. Out of the three plans, the Rs 1099 plan is built for individuals, while the other two pans are for families or a group of people.

All of these plans offer unlimited voice calling to the users. The Rs 1099 plan offers 100 SMS/month while the other two plans costing Rs 1699 and Rs 2299 offer 3000 SMS/month. But there are a ton of other premium benefits included with these plans as well.

All the REDX plans offer customers multiple extra benefits. These include over-the-top (OTT) subscriptions to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and Vi Movies & TV. More benefits include an international roaming pack worth Rs 2,999 for seven days for free. Further, users will also get complimentary access to airport lounges.

Vodafone Idea has a virtual relationship manager in place to ensure that Vi REDX customers are provided with customer service at priority.

One of the biggest benefits of purchasing a REDX plan is that users don’t have to worry about a fair usage policy (FUP) limit on data consumption. All of the REDX plans offer users truly unlimited data.

The Rs 1699 plan offers up to 3 connections, while the Rs 2299 plan offers up to 5 connections. One thing that you must know before purchasing the Rs 1699 or Rs 2299 postpaid plans of Vodafone Idea is that there is a lock-in period of six months. In case you withdraw from the services of these two plans within six months, you will have to pay a fee of Rs 3,000 to Vi.

These are the premium postpaid plans offered by Vodafone Idea. You can also browse through the company’s sector of postpaid plans made for individual users. Those plans are more affordable and meant for a single user. There is an unlimited data plan for individuals as well, and it costs Rs 699.