Tata Sky Prepaid DTH Packs for Users in India Under Rs 300

Tata Sky has been India’s one of the most prominent DTH service providers and has always been coming up with new plans and packs to engage users with the entertainment options it provides. Users get both HD and SD packs when they get access to the Tata Sky DTH service. The packs offered by Tata Sky are curated keeping in mind the interest of a wide audience base at the same time providing value for money. In this article, we are listing the prepaid packs provided by Tata Sky under Rs 300 that users can get in 2021 and what we consider are affordable.

Attractive Plans Under Rs 300

One of the most attractive packs offered by Tata Sky comes at a price tag of Rs 200.54 per month and is called the ‘Hindi Super Pack’. This pack provides access to 77 SD channels which include Hindi movie channels, entertainment channels, music channels, and much more.

Another pack from Tata Sky that is definitely worth the money is the ‘Family Kids Pack’ which comes at a price of Rs 233.76 per month. The pack has been assembled keeping in mind the interests of families with kids and has something to offer to everyone. This pack comes with a long list of 93 SD channels and consists of the best news channels, kids’ channels, sports channels, and more.

If you have been using Tata Sky, you must know that the service offers a ton of regional packs which are designed for certain regions of the country. One such value-for-money pack is the ‘Telugu Basic HD’ pack which is curated for the audience who want to enjoy Telugu content. The pack is priced at Rs 262.02 per month and provides access to 38 SD channels along with additional 21 HD channels.

Moreover, just under Rs 300, Tata Sky provides a pack that is specially curated to crossover between regional channels and Hindi channels. The Gujarati Hindi Lite HD New Pack is priced at Rs 299.12 per month and comes with a total of 69 channels out of which 43 are SD channels while 26 channels are HD. This pack provides all the basic Hindi channels from a wide genre along with Gujarati regional channels and much more.

There are various other packs that users can explore according to their needs and budget. Tata Sky has something to offer to everyone as the cheapest plan from the provider begins at just Rs 45.25 a month. Users from various regions of the country can also get plans that best suit them.