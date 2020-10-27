Tata Sky Moves 22 Hindi Channels to New Slots, 19 Channels to be Revised Soon



Tata Sky, the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator in India on Tuesday revised the electronic programming guide (EPG) numbers of over 20 Hindi regional channels on its platform. The operator since early September has revised EPG numbers of various channels on its platform including English entertainment channels along with Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali regional channels. Tata Sky on its web portals has highlighted that 19 Hindi regional channels will have its EPG revisions on Wednesday following the 22 Hindi regional channels that had its EPG revisions on Tuesday.

Tata Sky Revises EPG Numbers of 22 Hindi Regional Channels

The DTH Operator on Tuesday revised EPG numbers of multiple Hindi regional channels such as ABP Ganga, News18 Rajasthan and News18 Bihar Jharkhand. ABP Ganga on Tuesday was moved from its old EPG of 1108 to its new EPG of 1127 on Tata Sky. Further, the operator revised News18 Rajasthan from its old EPG of 1131 to its new EPG of 1176 while News18 Bihar Jharkhand was revised to 1129 from its old EPG of 1105.

News18 Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand, Zee Bihar Jharkhand, Oscar Movies Bhojpuri, Bhojpuri Cinema, Big Ganga, Dishum, B4U Bhojpuri, Surya Bhojpuri, Zee Biskope are the channels that had its EPG revisions on Tata Sky on Tuesday.

Also Read: DTH Operator Error Codes

The operator also moved Filamchi, Sadhna Plus News, Kashish News, Zee Rajasthan News, First India Rajasthan, News18 Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh, IBC 24, Bansal News, INH 24X7 and Channel Win to new EPG slots on Tuesday.

Tata Sky to Revise EPG Numbers of 19 Hindi Regional Channels on Wednesday

Tata Sky on its portals highlighted that 19 Hindi regional channels including India News UP UK, News State UP Uttarakhand and India News Rajasthan will have its EPG revisions on Wednesday.

India News UP UK will be revised from its existing EPG of 550 to its new EPG of 1136 on Tata Sky on Wednesday. Further, the DTH operator will revise News State UP Uttarakhand from its existing EPG of 552 to its new EPG of 1137 on Wednesday.

Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand, India News MP CH, News State MP CG, Patrika TV Rajasthan, Swaraj Express SMBC, are the other channels scheduled to have its EPG revisions on Tata Sky on Wednesday. Additionally, Tata Sky also highlighted that Zee Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh, Sadhna News MP CG, Bhaskar News, News18 Urdu, Zee Salaam and Gulistan News will have its EPG revisions on Wednesday.

The DTH operator will also move select Doordarshan channels including DD Bharati, DD Uttar Pradesh, DD Bihar, DD Madhya Pradesh and DD Rajasthan to new EPG slots on Wednesday.