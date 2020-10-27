

The Vu Group on Tuesday unveiled Vu Masterpiece TV in India with the company highlighting that its latest model is a “landmark” product “for the entire industry.” The company that ventured into the television industry a decade earlier said that its new 85-inch Vu Masterpiece TV features “class-leading OLED technology” in a “stunning bezel-less screen and exquisite build quality.” The Vu Group said that the Masterpiece TV features 1000-nit brightness that “makes it ideal for watching jaw-dropping HDR10+” video footage along with Dolby Vision content.

Vu Unveils Vu Masterpiece TV in India

The 85-inch model with 4K HDR screen is said to be capable of reproducing “one billion colors” with the TV also integrated with an 50-watt soundbar.

“A person who chooses the Vu Masterpiece TV understands sophistication and luxury, and this exquisitely crafted television stands for success and makes an authoritative design statement,” Devita Saraf, chairman and CEO of The Vu Group, said in a release.

The integrated soundbar is said to consist of six speakers including two sets of woofers and tweeters for “deep bass and crystal-clear highs.”

“Beautiful design encasing pathbreaking technology has always been our forte, and we are proud to present another product that would make a stunning statement in any home or office,” Saraf said.

Vu Masterpiece TV Enables Users to Upgrade to Vu Conferencing System

The Vu group said that the Masterpiece TV supports display content at 120Hz refresh rate with the model running on Android 9 providing access to streaming apps such as YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.

The company said that the Vu Masterpiece TV users can also “optionally” upgrade to the Vu conferencing system based on Windows 10 with a 4K camera supporting apps such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams.

The Vu Masterpiece TV carries a price tag of Rs 350,000 and is said to be available across several “retail stores” in India.