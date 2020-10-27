

In a bid to make its app more interactive and time-saving for the users, YouTube has rearranged the buttons and now offers a more streamlined video viewing experience with its new update. The update is said to be released for both the Android and iOS devices. The buttons have been rearranged and moved to new locations which are said to be more prominent for the users to save their time. With this update, YouTube has also added gestures which will make it easier for the users to navigate through the video player while watching videos. More details ahead.

YouTube Update Brings Enhanced ‘Video Chapters’ and Other Features

With an enhanced ‘Video Chapters’ feature, users will now be able to see a complete list of all the chapters which are included in the video they are watching. It will help them in directly skipping to the part they want to learn about. This is just one of the five prominent features that YouTube has added on its new update.

Also, the captions button ‘CC’ has been moved to the top of the screen so that the user doesn’t have to find it through the menu every time he/she needs to switch it on and off. Adding to this, the ‘Auto-Play’ toggle has also been moved from below the video player to the top of the screen, to the left of the ‘CC’ button. As per a blog post by YouTube, this feature is going to be tested for desktops soon as well.

Now, there are additional features for the app which will let users save plenty of time and energy. Entering and exiting the full-screen mode has been made easier. Now users can simply swipe up to enter full screen and swipe down to exit it.

Further, the app will be suggesting users for rotating the phone in the appropriate direction for getting the best viewing experience of the video. Along with this, a new digital wellbeing tool named ‘Bedtime Reminders’ has been introduced which will allow users to manage their time on the app.