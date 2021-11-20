Since last year, there are many plans and offers that are being offered for subscribers who are confined to their homes due to the pandemic. Some of these popular plans include the broadband plans that bundle streaming benefits, postpaid plans and work from home plans. Among the popular benefits offered by these plans include OTT subscriptions.

Airtel is one of the leading telcos that offer a slew of postpaid plans that are available with attractive benefits such as OTT subscriptions. If you are looking out for such a plan, then there we have listed the Airtel postpaid plans for OTT streamers.

Airtel Rs 499 Postpaid Plan

The Airtel Rs 499 postpaid plan offers 75GB of data benefit along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. This plan bundles OTT subscriptions such as Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Amazon Prime Video membership for a year. Also, it comes with a subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium for a year along with Wynk Music and Shaw Academy courses. Also, there is a data rollover benefit of 200GB.

Airtel Rs 999 Postpaid Plan

The Airtel Rs 999 postpaid plan comes with benefits such as unlimited voice calls, be it local or STD, 100 SMS per day, and data rollover of 150GB to use the remaining data in the next month. This plan bundles OTT subscriptions such as Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Amazon Prime Video membership for a year. Also, it comes with a subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium for a year along with Wynk Music and Shaw Academy courses. Also, there will be an add-on of two family members for free.

Airtel Rs 1599 Postpaid Plan

Finally, we have the Airtel Rs 1599 postpaid plan, which brings benefits including unlimited voice calls, be it local or STD, 100 SMS per day, and data rollover of 500GB. This plan bundles OTT subscriptions such as Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Amazon Prime Video membership for a year. Also, it comes with a subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium for a year along with Wynk Music and Shaw Academy courses. Also, there will be an add-on of another family member for free.

So, which of these Airtel postpaid plans do you prefer?