Apple iPad Pro, MacBook Pro to Use OLED Displays from Samsung, LG

Apple is slated to unveil the next-generation iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models featuring double-stack OLED display panels. These display panels feature a couple of layers of light-emitting diodes and achieve twice the brightness than the usual Retina display panels. Furthermore, the report states that the Cupertino tech giant is in talks with display manufacturers such as LG and Samsung to provide OLED display panels to its large-screen devices.

Upcoming Apple iPad Pro Models

A recent report by The Elec notes that there will be two upcoming iPad Pro models with 11-inch and 12.9-inch models that could be the first Apple devices to ship with OLED displays. Also, these upcoming models could arrive with OLED panels sometime in late 2023 or early 2034. The current issue is that the OLED display tech is quite expensive and the manufacturing process is not completely developed. As per the sources that are familiar with the development, the first units could take some time prior to their launch in a couple of two years.

It makes sense for the company to debut the OLED production with the iPad Pro series as the mini-LED display panel. The company expanded its portfolio of devices that come with Liquid Retina XDR display back in October post the unveiling of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro units. As the South Korean tech giant is the leading manufacturer of OLED display panels, Apple has to turn towards Samsung for the same. Reportedly, it is also in discussions with LG to secure OLED panels for MacBook.

Also, the new OLED display technology could double the production cost. Apple is likely to try to keep the cost down by making use of an oxide TFT rather than the usual TFT. The thin-film-transistor (TFT) acts as a switches to the pixels that are on the display. Furthermore, there are other cutting-edge display technologies such as LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) that are under consideration but these are on the expensive side of the scale.

Currently, the iPhone 13 Pro models use the LTPO TFT OLED panels that are supplied by Samsung. Also, LG provides Apple with these panels and these are used on the Apple Watch. LG can also manufacture the panels for future iPads and MacBooks as well but the production capacity is quite low. While this is yet to be confirmed, it will be interesting to see whether both LG and Samsung invest in the requirements of Apple.