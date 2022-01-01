Noise ColorFit Caliber Wearable Launched in India, Might Come at an Introductory Price of Rs 1,999

India’s one of the most prominent watch brands, Noise has launched its latest smartwatch adding to the portfolio of its affordable devices. The newly launched wearable is called Noise ColorFit Caliber and the device is one of the pocket-friendly products offered by the company. The all-new Noise ColorFit Caliber has been launched in the country with some exciting features such as a colour display and a 15-day battery life. The new smartwatch also offers health-related features along with customisable watch faces, sports modes and more.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Caliber

Talking about the details of the device, Noise ColorFit Caliber comes with a display featuring a 1.69-inch TFT display with a 240×280 pixels resolution. The company has claimed that the wearable comes with over 150 customisable and cloud watch faces for users to choose from. The device features a three-axis accelerometer and sensors on the wearable includes blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) and 24×7 heart rate monitoring.

The smartwatch is also capable of tracking stress, sleep, and menstrual cycle monitoring as well as offering body temperature measurement, however, the company has informed that the device is not a replacement for adequate medical instruments. In addition to this, the Noise ColorFit Caliber features 60 sports modes for users to track their fitness levels and exercises. The device also comes with an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. The strap of the wearable is made up of silicone and can be adjusted to any wrist size. Just as any other smartwatch, Noise ColorFit Caliber can be paired up with any Android or iPhone device to get notification alerts. The device comes with a magnetic charger and as mentioned above it is claimed that the device could run for 15-days on a single charge.

Price And Availability

The all-new Noise ColorFit Caliber has been priced in India at Rs 3,999. However, according to the Flipkart shopping application, the device has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 1,999. The wearable has been listed on the company’s website as an upcoming model and the smartwatch will go live on January 6 at 12 noon. The strap of the upcoming Noise ColorFit Caliber is expected to come in Black, Blue, Green, Red, and White colour options.