PC Market to Witness a Dip in Sales in 2022 Says Prominent Asus Executive

The PC market across the globe has witnessed significant growth in the past couple of years during the pandemic, however, the sales have been actually going down this year. So much so that the popular Taiwanese PC manufacturer Asus believes that the PC market could actually witness the supply exceeding demand in 2022. In light of this, Asus has already started preparations to make sure that the company doesn’t feel a lot of turbulence in the upcoming trend.

The Current Scenario

A new report from ITHome informs that the Global APAC Chief Marketing Officer at Asus, Mr Rex Lee has stated that the European, Chinese and North American PC market might witness an oversupply in 2022 if the current downward trend in the sales persists. He informed that in such a scenario supply from laptop manufacturers will outpace and exceed the demand of the current global PC market.

Asus in a company press conference informed that it has shifted its strategy to focus on the mid-range premium laptops such as its Zenbook and Vivobook series in order to tackle the oversupply situation and still remain in the competition in the PC market. The latest Zenbook series of laptops from the company has been designed for creative professionals who need a high-quality OLED screen with high processing performance at a comparatively reasonable price tag.

A very good example from the company is its Asus ZenBook 14 OLED laptop which arrives with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED NanoEdge display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The display offers a 16:10 aspect ratio along with 550nit of brightness. The laptop from Asus is powered by the 12th generation Intel Core i5-1240P or Intel Core i7-1260P processor.

The processor on the laptop is paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics and comes featuring 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe 4.0 Performance SSD. The device features a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter along with stereo speakers and Smart AMP. ZenBook 14 OLED operates on the Windows 11 OS and is backed by a 75WHrs battery with 65W fast charging support.