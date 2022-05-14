Realme Watch SZ100 Slated to Launch on May 18 in India – Here’s What We Know

The popular Chinese smartphone brand Realme is going to introduce its Realme Narzo 50 5G series of smartphones in India on May 18, 2022. However, alongside the awaited smartphones, the brand will also launch the Realme Watch SZ100 in India on the same day. The upcoming smartwatch from the company has already been listed on the official Realme India website giving us some intel on the specifications of the device. Let’s take a closer look at what we could expect from Realme Watch SZ100.

Realme Watch SZ100 Specification and Other Details

Realme Watch SZ100 from the brand will arrive with a 1.69-inch display with HD resolution. The listing has also confirmed that the smartwatch will feature a unique sensor that enables skin and body temperature monitoring. Not much has been officially confirmed, however, it is speculated that the latest wearable from Realme will come with sports and health-related features.

This means that we can expect the usual heart-rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring and more that we find in wearables from the other brands. The device will most probably have the option of choosing from multiple cloud-based watch faces and will have various sports modes – both indoor and outdoor.

The company claims that Realme Watch SZ100 will feature a battery backup that can provide up to 12 days of usage with a single charge. This is quite similar to the previous version of the device – Realme S100 which was introduced last year. Based on this, we can expect that just like its predecessor, SZ100 will arrive with IP68 water and dust resistance rating as well. While there is no official word yet regarding the pricing of the device, we can expect Realme Watch SZ100 to be priced somewhere around Rs 2,000 being a budget device.

Apart from this, the brand is also launching its Realme Narzo 50 series and previous rumours and listings have revealed that Narzo 50 5G handset will arrive with a 6.6 inch AMOLED display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC that is paired with a Mali G57 GPU, a dual-camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.