BSNL: Three Prepaid Plans That Provide Great Data Benefits With Long Validity Periods

The state-owned telecom operator provides some amazing prepaid plans when it comes to data and other benefits, however, in most cases gets overshadowed by the private giants – Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. In particular, BSNL offers a few prepaid plans that provide a remarkable amount of data for comparatively longer validity periods as compared to the private telcos. Mentioned below are three such prepaid plans offered by BSNL that come with great data benefits along with long validity periods.

The Three Plans

The first on the list is a data-oriented prepaid plan offered by the telco. The plan comes at a price tag of Rs 447 and offers a total of 100GB of high-speed data. Beyond the set limit of 100GB of data, users can access the internet at 80 Kbps of speed. The plan comes with a validity period of 60 calendar days and even though it is mentioned under ‘Data Voucher’ on the website, it still offers unlimited voice calling along with 100 SMS per day. Along with the STV_447 plan, users can also get a subscription to BSNL Tunes and Eros Now Entertainment Services.

BSNL also offers an STV_499 pack for its users that has a three-month validity period. For Rs 499, BSNL users can get 2GB of data per day for a validity period of 90 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. This plan does not come with any OTT subscription.

Last on the list is the long-term as well as high data prepaid plan offered by the government-owned telco – BSNL. The prepaid plan called STV_WFH_599 from BSNL comes at a price of Rs 599 and offers 5GB of data per day. Post the usage of the set data limit, users can enjoy the internet at 80 Kbps. Moreover, the validity period of this plan is 84 days. Users also get truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day in Home LSA and national roaming including while roaming in Mumbai and Delhi. The plan also offers a subscription to the Zing streaming platform which allows users access to thousands of songs, movies and other entertainment content. Another benefit this plan includes is that users can get unlimited free night data from 00:00 hours to 05:00 hours.