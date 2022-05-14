Google Pixel Watch Speculated to Arrive With a Four Year Old Exynos Chipset

Google recently introduced its Google Pixel Watch during the Google I/O 2022 developer’s conference. The device is the first smartwatch from the company and has been in rumours for quite some time. The company will officially launch the smartwatch about six months from now and we only know so much about the device when it comes to the specifications. However, a new report might give us some ideas about the processor to be featured in the upcoming watch from Google. Let’s find out.

Will Pixel Watch be Worth it?

According to a report from 9to5Google, the Google Pixel watch might arrive with an Exynos processor launched in 2018. The publication based on the intel revealed by its sources states that Pixel Watch might come featuring the Samsung’s Exynos 9110 chip released about four years ago. It is the same chip which first arrived with the Samsung Galaxy Watch in 2018.

Previous rumours suggested that Google is planning to use the Samsung Exynos W920 processor in its smartwatch which could have been definitely a better option instead of a four-year-old chipset from a discontinued smartwatch. While it is disappointing to know that the processor on the Pixel Watch isn’t top of the line, Google might actually compensate with the software in the device.

The company has informed that the watch will run on an enhanced Wear OS UI with more fluid navigation and smart notifications. It is not a surprise that Google decided to create a unique user experience on its own devices instead of other smartwatches and hence, we will be able to see some striking from the other Wear OS models.

Moreover, Google Pixel Watch can also be used as a remote for compatible smart home devices using the Home app for Wear OS. So now you can very simply turn lights on or off from your wrist or adjust your thermostat. In addition to these, the Pixel Watch will offer continuous heart rate and sleep tracking. Using the Find My Device app users can also locate their misplaced Pixel phone, earbuds, or any other supported devices on a map available on their wrist. Google hasn’t revealed the price of the Pixel Watch as of now but has announced that it will be available for sale in the US this fall.