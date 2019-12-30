Xiaomi Launches Mi Watch Color Smartwatch With Round Dial, Fitness Tracking and Other Features

Highlights Xiaomi has not yet announced the full details of the Mi Watch Color

Xiaomi is not only the top name in the smartphone segment in India. But, the Chinese OEM has also become one of the top names in wearables as well. Xiaomi’s latest fitness band, the Mi Band 4 has been a massive success in India similar to its last wearable launch, the Mi Band 3. However, now Xiaomi is stepping up the game with the launch of other wearables as well. You might have guessed that now we are talking about the Mi Watch. There is a version of Mi Watch out there which comes with rectangular dial and is likely to remind you of the Apple Watch design. But, today Xiaomi has launched another wearable – a different model of the Mi Watch which comes with a circular dial. This new version if called the Mi Watch Color. The first difference with the Mi Watch Color, as we mentioned above, is the circular dial. The Xiaomi Mi Watch Color will allow heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, fitness tracking, and more. With all this being said, we are yet to know the pricing and availability details of the Mi Watch Color.

Mi Watch Color Features

We get to know about the launch of the Mi Watch Color from the official Weibo account of Xiaomi. However, this launch of the Mi Watch Color can be said to be an incomplete one because although we get to know about the features of the Watch, there is still a lot that we do not know. For example, the post on the Weibo account only shared a single picture revealing the design of the Mi Watch Color, and there is still no information about display resolution, battery size, sensors, processors, memory or more. The image uploaded of the Mi Watch Color still manages to divulge us some information about the Watch which includes features like heart rate monitoring, fitness tracking, sleep monitoring, calling and app notifications, and QR code payment support among others.

Mi Watch Color Colour and Strap Options

There is also a teaser trailer of the Mi Watch Color online which reveals the colour options in which the Mi Watch Color might debut. These colours will include black, gold and silver. Not only this, but there will be other strap options available to the buyers, which would include various strap choices not only in colours but also in colours. For example, there would be rubber, metal chain strap and other options as well, which will allow the buyers to customise the Watch according to their liking. One of the major attractions of the Mi Band 4 has been the customisable watch face feature. This feature will also follow to the Mi Band 4 as well, and the customers will be able to set custom watch faces on their Mi Band 4.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Color China Launch

Xiaomi has announced that the Mi Watch Color will offer a long battery life, but there are no specifics on the same yet as to how much battery life the Mi Watch Color will actually offer to the users. At the same time, Xiaomi has also announced that the Mi Watch Color will go on sale on January 3 in China by various sales channels. Yet, there is still no word about the pricing of the Mi Watch Color. There is still no news about the availability of this Watch in India. We are yet to see whether or not Xiaomi will launch the Mi Watch Color in India or not.