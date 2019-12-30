Xiaomi Launches Mi Watch Color Smartwatch With Round Dial, Fitness Tracking and Other Features

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Watch Color in China and it comes with a circular dial instead of a rectangular one

By December 30th, 2019 AT 7:24 PM
  • Technology News
  • Wearable Tech
    • 0 Comment
    Highlights
    • Xiaomi has not yet announced the full details of the Mi Watch Color
    • The Watch is currently limited to China only
    • The Watch goes on sale on January 3 in China

    Xiaomi is not only the top name in the smartphone segment in India. But, the Chinese OEM has also become one of the top names in wearables as well. Xiaomi’s latest fitness band, the Mi Band 4 has been a massive success in India similar to its last wearable launch, the Mi Band 3. However, now Xiaomi is stepping up the game with the launch of other wearables as well. You might have guessed that now we are talking about the Mi Watch. There is a version of Mi Watch out there which comes with rectangular dial and is likely to remind you of the Apple Watch design. But, today Xiaomi has launched another wearable – a different model of the Mi Watch which comes with a circular dial. This new version if called the Mi Watch Color. The first difference with the Mi Watch Color, as we mentioned above, is the circular dial. The Xiaomi Mi Watch Color will allow heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, fitness tracking, and more. With all this being said, we are yet to know the pricing and availability details of the Mi Watch Color.

    xiaomi-mi-watch-color-circular

    Mi Watch Color Features

    We get to know about the launch of the Mi Watch Color from the official Weibo account of Xiaomi. However, this launch of the Mi Watch Color can be said to be an incomplete one because although we get to know about the features of the Watch, there is still a lot that we do not know. For example, the post on the Weibo account only shared a single picture revealing the design of the Mi Watch Color, and there is still no information about display resolution, battery size, sensors, processors, memory or more. The image uploaded of the Mi Watch Color still manages to divulge us some information about the Watch which includes features like heart rate monitoring, fitness tracking, sleep monitoring, calling and app notifications, and QR code payment support among others.

    Mi Watch Color Colour and Strap Options

    There is also a teaser trailer of the Mi Watch Color online which reveals the colour options in which the Mi Watch Color might debut. These colours will include black, gold and silver. Not only this, but there will be other strap options available to the buyers, which would include various strap choices not only in colours but also in colours. For example, there would be rubber, metal chain strap and other options as well, which will allow the buyers to customise the Watch according to their liking. One of the major attractions of the Mi Band 4 has been the customisable watch face feature. This feature will also follow to the Mi Band 4 as well, and the customers will be able to set custom watch faces on their Mi Band 4.

    Xiaomi Mi Watch Color China Launch

    Xiaomi has announced that the Mi Watch Color will offer a long battery life, but there are no specifics on the same yet as to how much battery life the Mi Watch Color will actually offer to the users. At the same time, Xiaomi has also announced that the Mi Watch Color will go on sale on January 3 in China by various sales channels. Yet, there is still no word about the pricing of the Mi Watch Color. There is still no news about the availability of this Watch in India. We are yet to see whether or not Xiaomi will launch the Mi Watch Color in India or not.

    Read more on:
    Reported By: Reporter

    Arpit spends his day closely following the telecom and tech industry. A music connoisseur and a night owl, he also takes a deep interest in the Indian technology start-up scene and spends rest of his time spilling poetry and stories on paper.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Launches Mi Watch Color Smartwatch With Round Dial, Fitness Tracking and Other Features

    Xiaomi is not only the top name in the smartphone segment in India. But, the Chinese OEM has also become...

    module-4-img

    Trai Set-Top Box Interoperability Fails to Gain Support of Tata Sky, Dish TV and Other DTH Operators

    One of the best things that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has been working on this year is...

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio Adds 9.1 Million Subscribers in October 2019, No IUC Effect Noticed: Trai Data

    Reliance Jio continues its aggressive subscriber addition even after the introduction of IUC Top-Up vouchers. Back in October this year,...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky Set-Top Box Prices Now Start at Rs 1,399, 4K Version is Priced at Rs 6,400

    module-4-img

    BSNL Launches Rs 299 and Rs 491 Broadband Plans With 20 Mbps Speeds and Unlimited Voice Calling

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Has the Most Versatile Postpaid Plans Right Now Starting at Just Rs 399

    module-4-img

    OnePlus 8 Pro Might Debut With 5G Support, Company Also to Launch a Lite Variant