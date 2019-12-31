Prepaid Plans from Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea With Long Validity Around Rs 400 Detailed

Highlights Vodafone has two prepaid plans of Rs 269 and Rs 379 with long-validity plans

Reliance Jio has the cheapest 84-day validity plan at Rs 329

Bharti Airtel is not offering any long-term plan like Jio and Vodafone Idea

Telecom operators announced the major tariff hike for prepaid users earlier this month. The top three telcos- Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio increased tariffs by more than 40%. Before the revision, operators used to provide a 70-day validity plan at a price of just Rs 299. While those days are gone, users can still avail some long validity plans on a budget. For example, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio are offering a long term plan with 84 days validity at Rs 379 and Rs 329, respectively. Airtel is not offering any such plan and the best plan from the former leading operator is the Rs 399 one which ships with benefits for 56 days from the date of recharge. The total number of prepaid plans after the revision has come drastically, but operators are slowly adding new plans to increase the overall offerings from their end. Continue reading to know more about the long validity prepaid plans from telecom operators after the revision.

Reliance Jio Rs 329 Prepaid Plan Offers 84 Days Validity

Reliance Jio has introduced two prepaid plans which are aimed at providing long validity on budget and they are priced at Rs 329 and Rs 1,299. The Rs 329 prepaid recharge comes with 84 days validity, whereas the Rs 1,299 plan offers benefits for 365 days. As for the benefits, the Rs 329 prepaid recharge from Reliance Jio comes with unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calls, 3,000 non-Jio minutes, 1000 SMSes and a total of 6GB 4G data which can be used during the entire validity period of 84 days. Jio users also get free access to the company’s popular apps like JioTV, JioCinema and so on.

Vodafone Rs 379 Prepaid Recharge Also Comes With 84 Days Validity

When it comes to offering prepaid plans with long validity on budget, Vodafone stands tall on the list. Right now, the company has an exact Rs 329 plan from Reliance Jio priced a bit higher at Rs 379. The Rs 379 recharge from Vodafone Idea comes with unlimited voice calls to any network within India, 1000 SMSes and 6GB of 2G/3G/4G data for a period of 84 days. Vodafone users also get free access to the Vodafone Play app worth Rs 499 which also bundles ZEE5 content.

Vodafone Introduces Rs 269 Plan With 56 Days Validity

Before the latest revision, Vodafone used to offer the cheapest tariff plan with 70 days of validity in the industry at Rs 299. And now, the telco has a prepaid plan with 56 days validity under Rs 300. The newly launched Rs 269 recharge from Vodafone offers unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit, 4GB of data, 600 SMSes and Vodafone Play app subscriptions. The validity of this plan is 56 days. Do make a note that the Rs 269 recharge has been introduced only in select circles at the moment. This recharge was launched alongside the Rs 129 and Rs 199 plans a few days ago.

Bharti Airtel Rs 399 Plan Offers 1.5GB Daily Data for 56 Days

Lastly, we have Bharti Airtel which is the least impressive operator compared to the other two telcos on the list. Airtel did not introduce any long validity prepaid plan of Rs 329 or Rs 379 like Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea did. The cheapest plan in Airtel’s portfolio with long validity is the Rs 399 one; The benefits of this plan include unlimited voice calling, 1.5GB data per day and 100 SMSes per day for a period of 56 days. Users will also get access to a free four-week course on Shaw Academy, Wynk Music subscription, Airtel Xstream App Premium membership and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.