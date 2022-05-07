Airtel Black – Two New Plans Introduced with Xstream Fiber, DTH and OTT Subscriptions

The telecom giant Airtel has introduced two new plans for the users of its Airtel Black services. The two newly launched plans have been priced at Rs 699 and Rs 1,599 and include access to Airtel Xstream Fiber, Landline and Airtel Digital TV services. The plans also include free subscriptions to some of the popular OTT platforms. Let’s take a look at the two latest plans launched by the company in detail along with the other existing plans.

Rs 699 Plan

Rs 699 plan has now become the cheapest option available for the subscribers of Airtel Black. The pack includes access to Airtel Xstream Fiber which offers 40 Mbps of internet speed along with landline services. The plan also includes Rs 300 worth of TV channels. Rs 699 plan also comes with a free subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform and Airtel Xstream.

Rs 1,599 Plan

Rs 1,599 plan launched by the company is one of the premium options available for the customers. The plan offers an Airtel Xstream Fiber connection with 300 Mbps of internet speed. The plan offers Rs 350 worth of TV channels along with a subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video as well as Disney+ Hotstar.

The Other Plans

Despite the two newly launched plans, the bestselling option from the company remains the Rs 2,099 plan. Rs 2,099 plan combines postpaid service, Airtel Xstream Fiber and Airtel Digital TV. The plan offers fibre services with 200 Mbps of internet speed. It further includes a postpaid service that includes up to three connections and offers 260GB of data along with unlimited voice calls. Rs 2,099 plan also offers Rs 454 worth of TV channels and subscriptions to Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

Another plan from the company that offers multiple services under one billing and is worth mentioning is the Rs 1,598 plan. This Airtel Black plan provides a 200 Mbps fibre connection along with 2 postpaid connections that offer 105GB of data and unlimited voice calls. The pack also includes access to OTT subscriptions such as Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more.