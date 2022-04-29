Airtel is Now Bundling Netflix With its Rs 1,498 and Rs 3,999 Broadband Plans

One of the most prominent internet service providers in the country Airtel offers a variety of broadband plans for its users. The broadband plans from Airtel offer a number of benefits for the users whether it is for entertainment purposes or professional purposes. Most of the ISPs in the country bundle various OTT subscriptions with their plans and so does Airtel. Now, in a new development, Airtel has started bundling Netflix with two of its broadband plans among other platforms. Let’s find out more.

Airtel’s ‘Professional’ Pack

Airtel offers a 300 Mbps unlimited data plan which is called the ‘Professional’ plan. Users can get the Airtel Xstream Fiber connection to access the ‘Professional’ plan which offers 300 Mbps of high-speed internet data at a cost of Rs 1,498 for a month. The FUP data for the unlimited plan is 3500GB or 3.5TB. The price of the plan is excluding GST and it may be charged as applicable. The plan now comes with a subscription to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Wynk Music and Shaw Academy as a part of the ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ offered by the ISP along with its broadband plans.

Airtel Infinity Plan

Airtel offers a 1Gbps unlimited data plan as well which is called the Infinity plan. Users can get the Airtel Xstream Fiber connection to access the ‘Infinity’ plan. The plan offers 1Gbps of high-speed internet data at a cost of Rs 3,999 for a month. The FUP data for all unlimited plans is 3500GB or 3.5TB. The price of the plan is excluding GST and it may be charged as applicable. The plan also comes with a subscription to some of the major OTT platforms in India such as Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar along with access to Wynk Music. The Netflix subscription now has been added to the Infinity plan from the company.

It is to be noted that the Professional plan includes access to Netflix Basic whereas the Infinity plan includes access to Netflix Premium. If you go for purchasing a Netflix subscription separately, the basic plan is priced at Rs 199 and includes video streaming in 480p resolution on one device. The premium plan, on the other hand, offers streaming on up to four devices.