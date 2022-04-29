Vivo X80 Series Official Launch Date for India Revealed, Arriving on May 18

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo launched its Vivo X80 series in China earlier this week. The series consists of the Vivo X80 along with two variants of the Pro model – the X80 Pro Dimensity version and the X80 Pro Snapdragon version. Now in a new development, the company has officially revealed the launch date for the Vivo X80 series in India. The official website of Vivo India depicts that the smartphones will be launched in the country on May 18 at 12 PM. Moreover, it seems that only the Snapdragon version of the X80 Pro will be launched in India.

Vivo X80 Specs

Vivo X80 has been launched with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The display of the device comes with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and P3 colour gamut. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. The chipset on the device is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Vivo X80 features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP main camera with OIS along with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto lens. The device comes with support for up to 20x digital zoom and features a 32MP selfie camera at the front. Vivo X80 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

Vivo X80 Pro Specs

Vivo X80 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch E5 2K AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 3200×1440 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 92.22% screen to body ratio, P3 colour gamut, and support for a 120Hz screen refresh rate. As mentioned above, the Indian variant of the X80 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. The processor is built on top of a 4nm process. The Pro model as well offers up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Vivo X80 Pro features a quad rear camera setup with a 50MP GNV main camera with OIS along with a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP portrait camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS. The device also features a 32MP selfie camera at the front. The camera modes on the Vivo X80 Pro include 5x optical zoom, 60x digital zoom, night mode, portrait mode and more. The handset is backed by a 4700mAh battery unit with support for 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging.