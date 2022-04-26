Poco F4 GT Arrives With Snapdragon 8 Gen1, Triple Cameras, 120Hz OLED Display and More

Poco F4 GT has been launched with a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display with a 480Hz touch response. The smartphone features a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for an added layer of protection and has a Displaymate A+ rating. Poco F4 GT is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset which is based on a 4nm process and is capable of clocking speed of up to 3GHz.

Poco F4 GT Launched

The popular Chinese smartphone maker Poco has introduced its Poco F4 GT device globally today. The device has been launched only in European markets as of now and is expected to arrive in other parts of the world soon including India. The newly launched device comes in as a successor to the Poco F3 GT which was introduced back in 2021. Poco F4 GT features a Qualcomm chipset, unlike its predecessor which came with a MediaTek chipset. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the latest device.

Poco F4 GT Specifications

Poco F4 GT has been launched with a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display with a 480Hz touch response. The smartphone features a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for an added layer of protection and has a Displaymate A+ rating. Poco F4 GT is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset which is based on a 4nm process and is capable of clocking speed of up to 3GHz.

The processor on the handset is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is backed by a 4700mAh battery unit that arrives with support for 120W fast charging. The company claims that the handset can be completely charged in just 17 minutes.

As far as the camera module is considered, the Poco F4 GT features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP primary lens along with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro lens. The front of the smartphone has a 20MP selfie snapper. The smartphone runs on Android 12 OS with MIUI 13 on top.

Poco F4 GT has been designed for gamers and features Liquid Cooling 3.0 that has a large 4860mm² vapour chamber for heat dissipation and better airflow. Other notable features include 5G, 4G, 4×4 MIMO, Wi-Fi 6, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, RGB notification lights around the camera, cyber engine linear motor, and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

Poco F4 GT Price

Poco F4 GT has been launched with two storage options – 8GB + 256GB priced at EUR 599 which is roughly about Rs 49,900 and a 12GB + 256GB variant priced at EUR 699 which is somewhere around Rs 57,200. The smartphone has been launched in Knight Silver, Stealth Black, and Cyber Yellow colour options and will be available for sale from April 28.

