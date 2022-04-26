Poco Watch and Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition Launched – Check Specs and Price

The popular smartphone brand Poco had a launch event today where it launched its Poco F4 GT flagship smartphone. The company also launched the Poco Watch and Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition at the event diversifying its portfolio of consumer electronic products. Poco Watch happens to be the first smartwatch from the company and comes with exciting features. Mentioned below are the specs, features and price details of the two newly launched products.

Poco Watch Specs and Price

The first wearable from the brand has been launched with a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with 360 x 320 pixels resolution and curved edges. The device has an always-on display feature which enables users to easily check for time, date and notifications. There is a navigation button on the right to go through the UI.

Like any other smartwatch, Poco Watch comes with multiple health and fitness-related features. These include health trackers such as heart rate tracking, blood oxygen tracker (SpO2) and sleep tracking. The smartwatch also has support for multiple outdoor activities like running, cycling and swimming. Users get more than 100 sports modes with the latest wearable from Poco.

The device comes with an option to choose from over 100 watch faces and as far as the battery is considered, it packs a 225mAh battery capable of running for 14 days on a single charge. The POCO watch also has 5ATM water resistance which enables users to wear it while swimming.

Poco Watch has been priced at EUR 79 which is roughly Rs 6,500. The smartwatch comes in Blue, Black and Ivory colour options whereas the straps for the watch are available in Blue, Black, Ivory, Pink and Olive colour options.

Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition Specs and Price

The special edition Poco Buds Pro has been introduced with a 9mm driver setup along with Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity. Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition are the first customised product from the brand and features a customised box as well as a case. The earbuds feature active noise cancellation and come with a low latency mode for gaming

The earbuds also offer a dual transparency mode for when you are outdoors or when you need to take a call. The special edition Poco Buds Pro can last up to 6 hours on a single charge and including the case, it can go for up to 28 hours. Moreover, a quick 10-minute charge offers 3 hours of playback. Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition has been priced at EUR 69 which is roughly Rs 5,600.