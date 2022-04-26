Micromax In 2c vs Realme C31: Which is the Better Affordable Smartphone

The Indian smartphone maker Micromax launched its budget Micromax In 2c 4G smartphone today in the country. This budget smartphone from the company competes with a number of other handsets in the market. One of them is Realme C31 which was launched in India on March 31 as a super budget device as well. If you’re looking to buy a budget smartphone, here’s a comparison between the newly launched Micromax In 2c and Realme C31 to see which is a better option.

Micromax In 2c vs Realme C31: Display

The newly launched Micromax In 2c arrives with a 6.52-inch display with support for HD+ resolution (720×1600 pixels), 20:9 aspect ratio, and 420nits of maximum brightness. For a budget smartphone, the device offers a pretty good 89% screen space.

Realme C31 on the other hand features a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 1600x720pixels along with 400nits of brightness, 88.5% screen to body ratio and a touch sampling rate of 120Hz.

Micromax In 2c vs Realme C31: Processors and Operating System

Micromax In 2c features a Unisoc T610 chipset under the hood, which is paired with up to 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The internal storage can be expanded via an external microSD card. The Micromax In 2c will run on Android 11 out of the box.

Realme C31 is powered by the 12nm Unisoc T612 processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The processor on the device is paired with Mali-G57 GPU. Realme C31 runs on Android 11 with Realme UI on top of it.

Micromax In 2c vs Realme C31: Camera Configuration and Battery

Micromax In 2c comes with a dual rear camera setup headlined by an 8MP primary sensor paired with a VGA sensor. The device also features a 5MP selfie camera at the front. The latest device from Micromax is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W standard charging.

Realme C31 has a triple-camera system at the rear with a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a depth sensor. For selfies, there’s a 5MP camera at the front. Realme C31 packs a 5000mAh battery with standard 10W charging support as well.

Micromax In 2c vs Realme C31: Price

The new Micromax In 2c has been launched in India with a single storage configuration of 3GB + 32GB priced at Rs 8,499, however, is currently available for an introductory price tag of Rs 7,499.

On the other hand, the Realme C31 has been launched in India in two memory variants —

a) 3GB+32GB for Rs 8,999

b) 4GB+64GB for Rs 9,999.