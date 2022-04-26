Micromax In 2c Arrives in India Starting at Rs 7499

Micromax has just launched a budget 4G smartphone in India called Micromax In 2c. Earlier this year, Micromax announced yet another budget device called Micromax In Note 2. The In 2c will be the successor to the In 2b which debuted last year. Since it is a budget smartphone, it packs entry-level specifications. Let’s take a look at the complete details of the device.

Micromax In 2c Specifications in India

The Micromax In 2c has launched in India with a 6.52-inch display with support for HD+ resolution (720×1600 pixels), 20:9 aspect ratio, and 420nits of maximum brightness. The device comes with 89% screen space, which is not bad.

The Micromax In 2c is powered by the Unisoc T610 SoC coupled with up to 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. There’s a dedicated microSD slot present inside the device for additional storage.

The device comes with a dual-camera setup at the rear with an 8MP primary sensor paired with a VGA sensor. For selfies, there’s a 5MP sensor at the front. The Micromax In 2c will run on Android 11 out of the box. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W standard charging.

There’s no fingerprint sensor in the smartphone but users will get a 3.5mm audio jack which is a pretty common sight in budget or low-end devices today. Let’s check out the price details.

Micromax In 2c Price in India

The Micromax In 2c is going to be available in a single 3GB + 32GB memory variant and will be available for an introductory price of Rs 7,499. The company has said the actual cost of the smartphone is Rs 8,499. There’s no word on how long the introductory offer will stay in place. Interested people can head to Flipkart or Micromax’s official online store to purchase the device. It will be available in two colours – Brown and Silver.