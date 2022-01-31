Tecno Spark 8C Launched with Android 11 Go Edition – Specifications and Availability

The newly launched Tecno Spark 8C has been listed on the company’s regional websites which suggests that the handset will be launched with a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) Dot Notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device operates on the Android 11 Go edition with HiOS on top.

Tecno Spark 8C

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Tecno has launched a new device Tecno Spark 8C. The newly launched device is the latest addition to the Tecno Spark 8 series of the company. The brand is known for its smartphone options in the affordable category. Tecno Spark 8C comes with some highlight features such as TS stereo sound, a waterdrop-style display notch, and NFC support. The device will be available for purchase in four colour options and mentioned below are the specification and price details of the handset.

Specifications for Tecno Spark 8C

The newly launched Tecno Spark 8C has been listed on the company’s regional websites which suggests that the handset will be launched with a 6.6-inch HD+ (720×1,612 pixels) Dot Notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device operates on the Android 11 Go edition with HiOS on top. The websites do not list the particular processor being used in the device but speculations suggest that it is most likely an octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset. Tecno Nigeria website suggests the device to be available in 2GB and 3GB RAM options whereas the Tecno Thailand website mentions as sole 4GB RAM option.

As far as the camera module of the device is considered, Tecno Spark 8C comes with a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 13MP camera with an f/1.8 lens and dual-LED flash. The front of the device will feature an 8MP selfie snapper also with a selfie flash. The device will be backed by a 5000mAh battery. Moreover, the internal storage on the device is expected to be 64GB. Connectivity options on Tecno Spark 8C include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB port. In addition to this, the sensory system on the handset comprises of accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor as well as a fingerprint scanner on the back.

Price and Availability

The brand hasn’t yet officially announced the price of the devices but it has been listed on the company’s Thailand and Nigeria websites. The colour options of the handset include Diamond Grey, Iris Purple, Magnet Black, and Turquoise Cyan. Tecno Spark 8 series devices have been budget devices with the last regular Tecno Spark 8 being launched in India at a price tag of Rs 7,999.

Reported By

Anupam has been a tech enthusiast for a while and is always on the feet to know about the new launches whether it is smartphones or any other devices. He’s trying to share this passion with the help of his writing skills. Apart from these he’s also a pursuing freelance digital artist and loves creating artworks.

