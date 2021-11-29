Moto G31 is the latest entrant in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 14,999 for the higher variant, the smartphone comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a triple rear camera of 50MP and a 5000mAh battery. The phone brags 36 hours battery and 20W TurboPower fast charging. The phone, earlier unveiled in the European market, comes with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants for Indian buyers. There are two colour options to choose from – Baby Blue and Meteorite Grey. The phone will be available on Flipkart for sale from December 6.

Moto G31 Specs

On other specifications-front, Moto G31 runs on Android 11 software out of the box and houses a dual-SIM slot that can accommodate a Nano SIM card and a microSD/another Nano-SIM. The screen is 6.4 inches in size, offering a full HD OLED hole-punch cut-out at the top centre with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 409 PPI pixel density and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The triple camera setup at the rear of the Moto G31 budget smartphone includes a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, and quad-pixel technology. The rear camera unit contains a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. In addition, there is an 8MP wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 118-degree field of view. There is LED flash and various modes, including Dual Capture, Portrait, Spot Colour, Night Vision, AR Stickers, Live Filter, Pro Mode etc. For selfies, the Moto G31 has a 13MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, and more. The phone has two unlocking options – a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a facial unlock support. Available sensors include proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, SAR sensor, gyroscope, and e-compass. Moreover, Moto G31 is IPX2-rated for splash resistance. The smartphone will come with Lenovo’s ThinkShield mobile protection.

Moto G31 price in India

The base variant 4GB RAM with 64GB storage option is priced at Rs 12,999, and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 14,999. The phone measures 161.89x74.60x8.45mm and weighs 180 grams. The phone is already listed on Flipkart.