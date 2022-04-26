Poco M4 5G Will Launch in India on this Date

Poco, a major Chinese smartphone brand, has confirmed the launch of its next affordable 5G smartphone, namely the Poco M4 5G. It is worth noting that the company has already launched the Poco M4 Pro 5G in India. This smartphone is expected to be a little stripped-down version of the Pro variant. The Poco M4 5G is all set to debut in India on April 29, 2022. It will be available on Flipkart in the country. Let’s take a look at the things that we can expect from the Poco M4 5G.

Poco M4 5G Specifications and Price (Expected)

The Poco M4 5G is expected to come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 with a 6.58-inch FHD+ display. There might be a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The Poco M4 5G might not feature an ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, there might be a 5MP sensor at the front.

The device could pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Out of the box, the Poco M4 5G is expected to run on Android 12. Since it is a toned-down version of the Poco M4 Pro 5G, its price may be around or under Rs 15,000. Yogesh Brar, a famous tipster, had earlier said that this device could be priced at around Rs 12,000.

It is worth noting that the Poco M3 came with a triple-camera setup at the rear. But from the image of the device, which has been teased by the company, it feels like the Poco M4 5G will only have two camera sensors at the rear. This could be due to the 5G chip inside the device.

To keep the overall cost of the smartphone low, Poco might have decided to remove the third-camera sensor. While it is a bummer, it will be interesting to see what the actual price of the smartphone is and what kind of features it will come packing.