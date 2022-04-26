Ookla Says Private 5G Not a Threat to Indian Telcos

Ookla, a global speed testing platform, has said that TRAI’s (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) proposal for allocating spectrum to the enterprises for private 5G is not a threat to the Indian telecom operators. As per Ookla, TRAI’s recommendations are in line with some of the major international 5G markets such as Germany, France, the US, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom (UK).

This has become a point of the battle for people in the industry. The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which represents the private telcos in India, said that private 5G would demotivate the telecom operators from investing more into their business and would hurt their overall revenues. As per COAI, TRAI should not allow private 5G to exist.

Ookla said that Indian Telecom operators should not see the recommendations from TRAI as a threat to their business.

Multiple Sectors to Benefit from 5G, Says Ookla

5G and 5G standalone (SA) will offer benefits to the massive IoT, eMBB, and critical IoT to Indian enterprises. This will allow the enterprises to have better control over their networks along with better security as their networks will be isolated from the public networks.

As per Ookla, multiple sectors, including manufacturing and more, will benefit from the arrival of 5G. The next-generation network technology will benefit retail, agriculture, and more sectors of the Indian economy.

Ookla has suggested that Indian telecom operators should leverage the buzz that is around 5G and get the Indian enterprises interested in digitisation and work closely with them to enable multiple use-cases of the network technology for their business.

There are a lot of deployment models available with 5G, including using dedicated public networks through hybrid networks to private networks and more. It will allow the enterprises to get better control over the security of their network, and the telecom operators will get an opportunity to design new custom SLAs (service level agreements) and deliver better QoS (quality of service).