Apple Shipped Nearly 1 Million Make in India iPhones in Q1 2022: Report

Apple, a major electronics giant has nearly shipped 1 million ‘Make in India’ iPhones in the country in the first quarter of 2022. This is a massive 50% YoY jump in the numbers of iPhone shipments from within the country.

According to the data shared by the CyberMedia Research (CMR), there was a 22% overall growth in Q1 2022 for iPhones in India which was led by the sale of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series devices.

iPhone 13 Demand Equally Good as iPhone 12 Demand

While the iPhone 12 is cheaper, the demand for iPhone 13 is equally great, revealed the data. Prabhu Ram, Head – Industry Intelligence Group at CMR, told IANS that the contribution of ‘Make in India’ iPhones increased by 50% YoY in Q1 2022.

Apple has also started manufacturing the iPhone 13 series devices in India. This should further add to the total sales of the ‘Make in India’ iPhones. Apple has been manufacturing iPhones in India since 2017 now. It all started with the first generation iPhone SE. It is worth noting that Apple doesn’t manufacture any of its ‘Pro’ iPhones in India.

The company is looking to diversify its manufacturing base in the country which will further boost the sales of iPhones made within the country, said Ram.

Along with the iPhone 13 series smartphones, Apple is also manufacturing iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 series devices in India. Along with the iPhones, Apple is also manufacturing iPads in the country.

Apple saw a 31% growth in India when it came to iPads which was led by the 9th generation iPad as it garnered 45% market share.

As far as the expectations go, Apple might register a 5.2% market share in India this year which is a pretty decent number. The company continues to attract people looking for Premium options. Both the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 series is available at discounted prices on Amazon and Flipkart.