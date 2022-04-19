iPhone 13 Price Gets Reduced Further in India

The iPhone 13 series was launched in India back in September 2021. Since then, the iPhone 13 has received multiple price cuts. The price of the iPhone 13 has been reduced by another Rs 2000 in India on Amazon. If you have been thinking of getting the latest iPhone 13, this is your best chance. Not just this, but there are also bank offers that will reduce the price of the device even further. Let’s not waste any more time and see what the new price of the base iPhone 13 is.

iPhone 13 Price Dropped by Rs 8,000 in Total Since Launch

On Amazon India’s website, the iPhone 13 is currently selling for Rs 71,900. This is the lowest price that the iPhone 13 has touched so far since its launch in India. The device was launched for Rs 79,900, and it is now selling for Rs 71,900. Earlier, there was a price cut of Rs 6,000, which made the total price of the iPhone 13 – Rs 73,900.

On top of this, there’s an HDFC Bank credit card offer for the users. If you use an HDFC Bank credit card for making the purchase, you will get a flat discount of Rs 5,000 on your purchase. This would make the final price of the iPhone 13’s base variant – Rs 66,900. Mind that the base variant of the iPhone 13 comes with 128GB of internal storage and is powered by the latest generation A15 Bionic processor. The device has a smaller notch compared to the iPhone 12 series and also sports new camera features such as the Cinematic Video mode.

The iPhone 13 is expected to further go down in price as months pass by. At present, it is more affordable than the base variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. If you want to buy an iPhone 13 at this price, you can go to Amazon India’s official website before the offer goes away.