Vodafone Idea Along With Ericsson Announces New Initiative to Help Underserved Students

Vodafone Idea Foundation has just announced that it will be setting up state-of-the-art Robotics Labs in ten schools across India in underserved communities. This will help the students in these schools prepare better for the technological studies that they might embark on in the future. Vodafone Idea Foundation, the CSR arm of Vi, will be setting up robotics labs in the following states – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat.

The telco will be doing this in partnership with Ericsson, a European telecom gear vendor. Digital Labs is an innovative education programme designed for students aged between 11 and 14. This education programme will help unexposed students get a first real peek into the world of programming and new technologies.

Ericsson and Vi Partner to Help Students Get Better Job Prospects in India

With this partnership, both the companies want the Indian students in the underserved communities to get a better education and employment prospects in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) by providing an exciting learning experience.

As mentioned above, both the companies will be setting up a total of ten Digital Labs inside the Vodafone Idea Foundation schools across states.

The robotics course curriculum will focus on providing a basic understanding of programming logic in the context of robotics, application of design theory on how a robot can solve basic tasks, and more.

Developing digital skills is very necessary for young students in India to prepare for the coming future. Children in the backward areas of India cannot get access to all the state of the art facilities that children in the urban areas do.

This partnership between Ericsson and Vodafone Idea will certainly go a long way toward helping the future of students at the ten schools in the underserved areas of the six states mentioned above. Vi already has schools under its CSR program which are teaching students in the rural and backward areas of the country.