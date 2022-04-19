JioFiber Brings New Entertainment Plans Starting at Rs 100

JioFiber has brought new entertainment plans for its users. Right now, if you are a JioFiber customer, you can only get over-the-top (OTT) subscriptions if you are purchasing the Rs 999+ plans. This amount is unaffordable for many people living in India. To give them something extra, JioFiber has launched new entertainment plans. These plans are meant as an extension for the Rs 399 and Rs 699 plans, which offer users 30 Mbps and 100 Mbps download/upload speeds.

JioFiber has launched two new plans — Entertainment and Entertainment Plus. Let’s take a look at the details of these two plans.

JioFiber Entertainment Plan at Rs 100 Per Month

The new Entertainment plan will be an extension to the Rs 399 or the Rs 699 plan. You will first have to purchase either of these plans and then get the Entertainment plan for Rs 100 per month, and with that, users will get subscription to six OTT apps.

JioFiber Entertainment Plus Plan at Rs 200 Per Month

If you want access to more apps, you can go with the Entertainment Plus plan, which will come at Rs 200 per month and give access to 14 OTT apps.

These plans are available to JioFiber postpaid customers. So if you are a prepaid JioFiber customer, you need to first convert into a postpaid customer. Then you can also claim a Jio Set-Top Box (STB) if you are purchasing an entertainment plan from the company.

There are no other changes to any other plans. If you still want to continue with your entry-level plans from JioFiber without any OTT subscriptions, you can do that. However, if you want OTT subscriptions, your best bet would be to go for the JioFiber entertainment plans, which are very affordable compared to what other ISPs (internet service providers) are offering. This gives every consumer of the telco a chance to get access to entertainment content platforms.