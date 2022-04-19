TRAI Believes New Category of Skilled Professionals Required for 5G Deployment

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) believes that there is a gap for new types of skilled professionals who can help with deploying the network inside buildings or over buildings in a timely manner. According to TheHinduBusinessline report, TRAI has proposed a dedicated digital connectivity infrastructure (DCI) – designers, engineers, property managers, and evaluators. The digital ecosystem is only going to become more complex from here, and that is why these new professionals are needed who can understand the work fast and ensure that the network generation networks are rolled out in a timely manner.

First Time Street Furniture Will be Used

In a matter of months, when the 5G rollout begins, Indians will see for the first time small cells deployed on street lamps, traffic lights, government buildings, and more. The demand for street furniture is real with 5G as the mobile networks will operate on higher frequencies which can be interfered with quite easily.

TRAI has called for the need for a new category of evaluators – property managers who will evaluate the DCI to ensure that it is running all the time smoothly. It is the right time for TRAI to take steps to ensure that the commercial 5G rollout is a success in India. Infrastructure is going to be the foundation for all the connectivity services, including 5G.

Thus, professionals equipped with the knowledge of deploying telecom infrastructure in more complex environments (leveraging street furniture and buildings) will make a huge difference with respect to India advancing as a digital country.

Telecom operators will need all the help they can get when it comes to the 5G rollout. Building and leveraging sound infrastructure will be at the top of their priorities. But right now, there aren’t very experienced, skilled, and knowledgeable people in India who can take up the role of a DCI evaluator and execute it to a necessary level. Thus, there will be a need for education and certifications as well.