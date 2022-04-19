Tata Play 500 Mbps Broadband Plan is Cheaper Than Jio But Has Less Benefits

Tata Play as well as Jio offer a high-speed 500 Mbps broadband plan for their subscribers. High-Speed connectivity is now necessary for a lot of things in the ever-transforming world whether it is work, learning, gaming, streaming or leisure. While at the first glance the plan offered by Tata Play seems better as it is slightly cheaper, Jio might be a better option because of the benefits that are bundled with its plan. Mentioned below are the 500 Mbps broadband plans offered by Tata Play and Jio along with the pack details.

Tata Play Fiber 500 Mbps Plan

Tata Sky recently changed its moniker to Tata Play Fiber, the plans, however, remained the same. The unlimited 500 Mbps plan from Tata Play Fiber comes at a monthly cost of Rs 2,300. Users can get this plan for the long term too, as the company offers the 500 Mbps plan for different validity periods. For a period of three months, users can get the plan for Rs 6,900, for a validity period of six months, the plan costs Rs 12,900 on which users actually save Rs 900 and lastly for a period of one year the plan costs Rs 24,600 saving Rs 3000 for the users.

Tata Play Fiber uses a 100% fibre network to ensure end-to-end connectivity with fibre optics directly running from the service provider to users’ homes. This results in a seamless and consistent internet experience with high-speed connectivity. Users receive 3300GB or 3.3TB of Fair Usage Policy (FUP) data along with this broadband plan after which the speed is reduced to 3 Mbps.

JioFiber 500 Mbps Plan

When it comes to a 500 Mbps plan JioFiber has a pack that comes with multiple benefits. JioFiber offers a 500 Mbps plan at a cost of Rs 2,499 per month. The plan offers a symmetrical upload and download speed of 500 Mbps and provides seamless connectivity across multiple devices. In addition to this Jio offers a total of 17 OTT subscriptions which include access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and thirteen others. The Amazon Prime Video that comes bundled with this plan has a validity period of one year. It is to be noted that the price of the plan is excluding GST and it will be charged as applicable. Users can access the plan from the official website of Reliance Jio.