Airtel Xstream Box Gets a Huge Price Cut, Offering Free OTT Subscriptions

Airtel has significantly reduced the price of its Airtel Xstream Box by Rs 499 bringing it down to Rs 2,000. The Airtel Xstream Box is a new age DTH television box that enhances any television into a smart TV. It is to be noted that the new price will be applicable to the customers getting new Airtel Digital TV connections along with the Xstream Box option. The company is now also providing OTT apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more along with a direct-to-home (DTH) Set-Top Box.

The New Price for Airtel Xstream Box

Airtel back in September 2019 introduced its Xstream Box alongside the Xstream Stick which was originally priced at Rs 3,999 each. Now the Airtel website is displaying the price of Airtel Xstream Box being reduced down to Rs 2,000. The company was previously offering the box for a price tag of Rs 2,499. Not only the telco has reduced the price but is also offering a bunch of OTT subscriptions Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, Eros Now, Hungama, and more for the new customers.

The revised price will only be applicable to the users getting new connections either from Airtel’s website or any authorized dealer. Although it is likely that the revised price could be a limited period offer.

The Airtel Xstream Box runs on Android 9.0 Pie-based Android TV OS and through the Google Play Store has access to 5000+ Apps and Games. It also comes with the built-in Chromecast that enables voice search with Google Assistant and Smartphone as remote and gamepad. The Chromecast integrated with the DTH Set Top Box also allows users to stream OTT content in addition to the usual DTH services. Moreover, The Airtel Xstream Box requires a WiFi connection or a mobile hotspot to connect to the Internet. The video streaming quality of the Xstream Box also depends on the Internet speed.