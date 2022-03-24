Vi Users Can Use These Plans for Watching IPL 2022 via Disney+ Hotstar

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is around the corner, and cricket fans in India would want a Disney+ Hotstar subscription for watching the games on the go regardless of wherever they are. But the thing is, many find the over-the-top (OTT) subscriptions quite expensive and unworthy when it comes to purchasing them in a standalone manner. However, Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers users prepaid plans which bundle free Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions. With these plans, users get data, voice calling, and SMS benefits along with free access to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan, which usually costs Rs 499. Let’s take a look at these two plans.

Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Plans from Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea offers two Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plans to the users. These plans come for Rs 601 and Rs 901. Both the plans offer 3GB of daily data to the users. In addition to that, users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Further, both the plans also bundle Vi Hero Unlimited benefits, including Weekend Data Rollover, Binge All Night, and Data Delights.

The Rs 601 plan comes with a total validity of 28 days, while the Rs 901 plan comes with a total validity of 70 days.

In the OTT benefits, users get a free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile and Vi Movies & TV VIP access. The Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan costs Rs 499 if purchased in a standalone manner. With this plan, a user can stream content from Disney+ Hotstar only on his/her smartphone. In addition to this, the streaming quality will be restricted to 720p.

With these two prepaid plans from Vodafone Idea, IPL fans can watch cricket directly on their smartphone without any worries. If you think that the Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plans from Vodafone Idea are not good, you can always go for the plans that are offered by Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. These plans can be found on the mobile apps and the websites of the respective telecom operators.