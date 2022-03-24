Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Full Specifications Listed – Exynos 1280, Quad Cameras and More

The South Korean tech giant Samsung has been launching multiple devices and will soon be adding a new mid-range smartphone to its portfolio. The company has already confirmed an M-series smartphone in India which is most likely going to be the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. The device has been in rumours for a while now and it is possible that it may arrive later this month. The smartphone is said to be available for purchase via Amazon and in a new development, a tipster has provided details of the upcoming smartphone.

The known tipster Yogesh Brar via his Twitter account has shared the complete specifications for the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. He informs that Samsung is not going to include a charger in the box with its Galaxy M33 5G. It is not surprising as it has been becoming a trend with almost all smartphones. Mentioned below are the specification and features of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M33 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Specs

The company is expected to launch the Galaxy M33 5G smartphone in India next week and the listing from the tipster suggests that it will arrive with a 6.6-inch LCD panel with Full HD+ resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The listing from the tipster suggests that the device will be powered by an Exynos 1280 chipset. The Exynos 1280 chipset was also featured in the recently launched Galaxy A33 5G and the Galaxy A53 5G smartphones.

It is expected that the device will be launched with 6GB and 8GB RAM options paired with up to 128GB of internal storage. As far as the camera module of the device is considered, Galaxy M33 5G might feature a quad-camera setup headlined by a 50MP main camera sensor along with a 5MP ultrawide camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. The front of the device will have an 8MP selfie camera.

In addition to this, the device is expected to be backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for a 25W fast charge. The smartphone will run on Android 12 out of the box. The phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and come with a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.